Hopkinton Center for the Arts' new exhibit celebrates women's empowerment

HOPKINTON - The Hopkinton Center for the Arts has an empowering display up for Women's History Month.

The "Break Away" exhibit features sculptures and artwork from Bobbi Gibb, the first woman to run the Boston Marathon.

"I knew the sculptures were going to be really strong, I didn't know she painted. When we walked into her studio, there were these beautiful giant paintings, that were just full of energy," the center's director of visual arts, Sarah Alexander, told WBZ-TV.

The exhibit also features more than 200 stunning pictures of empowered women taken by photographer Chelsea Bradway of Southboro. It's a project she started during the pandemic.

"So I put an event out on Facebook and I said come to the studio in Framingham and bring your best self. Your most happiest and beautiful self," Bradway said.

And what she got were individuals from all over. Young and old, some shy and some open but all of them turned out to be photogenic.

"It's all been very positive and so uplifting and people said they had no idea. They had no idea that this was happening and how amazing this is. It's definitely visual and in your face and that's what I wanted for it to be in your face," she told WBZ.

The exhibit has something that everyone can learn from.

"One of the things that strikes me with both women in the show is that there is a story behind every single photo. There is life there, there's struggles. There's joy, there is motherhood," Alexander said.

The exhibit is open until April 20th. Proceeds and donations will go to Dignity Matters, a non-profit that provides female hygiene products and undergarments to women who are in need or homeless.

For more information on the exhibit, visit the HCA website.