Multiple homes on fire at Minot Beach in Scituate

SCITUATE - Multiple homes are on fire on Glades Road in Scituate. The homes are along Minot Beach.

Firefighters from several communities have responded to assist.

The state Department of Fire Services has deployed a rehab unit to support firefighters at the scene.