Homeless encampment under Massachusetts highway causes growing concerns over safety

SOMERVILLE - Concerns are growing over a homeless encampment that has popped up under the expressway in Somerville. There are cars speeding in front of it, behind it, and overhead the blue tarp surrounded by furniture and children's toys.

"I just had a package opened and stolen," one neighbor told us.

She owns a condominium at 60 Cross Street, a luxury building across the street from the encampment.

Another resident shared a photo of someone sleeping in the building's vestibule. "Entered in, fell asleep, peed in the building, and stole packages."

"There was somebody intoxicated, I think laying there and an ambulance came and so the person tried to get away," said Chris Elrod, who lives in the building.

Jason Ferraro, who lives down the street said the trash piles up.

"You see the police out there, and the fire, as well as ambulances. Those resources are being called, and most of the time it's for people that are passed out on the side of the road," he said.

A spokesperson for the city of Somerville tells us outreach workers have had some success moving people from the encampment.

"We have been working with our nonprofit and community partners to increase outreach and support aimed at assisting these residents with warming, shelter, housing, and the services that can support the goal of accessing and accepting shelter."

But the encampment is still there. And the Massachusetts Department of Transportation, which is in charge of the property under the highway, doesn't plan to move it right away.

"We have participated in a number of meetings with City officials and community advocates and a decision was made to leave the encampment in place during the winter months," said a MassDOT spokesperson. "The encampment will be moved in the Spring for scheduled maintenance and inspection activity."

"I think right now the focus has to be offering these folks a better place," said Massachusetts State Rep. Mike Connolly, who's urging city officials to take action. "There have been reports of sexual activity, there have been reports of some other sorts of weapons, and open flames."

Some residents say the situation has gotten worse since so many were displaced from Boston's infamous tent city.

"Any place would be better than near the highway," said Connolly.