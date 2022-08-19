New Hampshire firefighters help 2 residents escape home after explosion

HAMPSTEAD, New Hampshire -- Firefighters helped two people escape a New Hampshire home after an explosion Friday morning. It happened on School Street in Hampstead around 7 a.m.

Responding firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the home, and debris in the street. "It was obvious an explosion had occurred," the department said.

One person sustained minor injuries.

It's unclear what caused the explosion. The NH State Fire Marshal's Office and the Hampstead Fire Department are investigating.