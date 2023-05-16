Home Depot sales fall as consumers take on smaller projects

Home Depot raises hourly wage to $15 Home Depot raises hourly wage to $15 an hour amid nationwide labor shortage 03:47

By Nathaniel Meyersohn, CNN

Consumers are taking on smaller home improvement projects as higher interest rates and inflation take their toll.

Home Depot (HD) said Tuesday that sales fell 4.5% at stores open at least a year during its latest quarter, and its income decreased 6.4% from the same stretch a year ago.

Total revenue for the quarter slumped 4.2% versus a year ago, to $37.3 billion. The retailer also cited falling lumber prices and weather-related challenges, including heavy rains in California during the period, for denting its sales in the quarter.

The company's stock was down nearly 2% Tuesday morning.

The company also lowered its sales expectations for the year. It expects sales to decline between 2% and 5% in 2023 from a year prior.

Home Depot said 2023 would be a "year of moderation" for the home improvement market, and sales for the quarter were below its expectations.

"The state of the homeowner is that they're very healthy," Home Depot chief financial officer Richard McPhail said in an interview with CNBC. "But I do think — and our professional customers tell us they hear this from their customers — there is that shift, even if it's temporary, from larger projects into smaller ones."

Managing Director with Global Data and retail expert Neil Saunders said in a note Tuesday that Home Depot's slowing sales pace "is somewhat worrying as it reflects an underlying softness which is creeping into the economy."

He said slowing activity in the housing market, "as higher interest rates deter some from either refinancing to move or taking out mortgages for their first homes" can have a chilling knock-on effect to the home improvement category.

"The second factor is the general deterioration in spending even among those who are not moving," said Saunders. "The number of households undertaking projects continued to decline this quarter as people rein back discretionary spending and put off big remodels which sometimes require financing."

Target (CBDY), Walmart (WMT)and other retailers also report earnings this week, giving investors and economists more data about sentiment among US consumers.

– CNN's Parija Kavilanz contributed to this story