Watch CBS News
Local News

Holyoke Soldiers' Home ex-leaders have charges reinstated by state's highest court

By WBZ-News Staff

/ CBS Boston

Holyoke Soldiers Home mangers' charges reinstated by Massachusetts Supreme Court
Holyoke Soldiers Home mangers' charges reinstated by Massachusetts Supreme Court 00:38

HOLYOKE – The highest court in Massachusetts reinstated criminal charges against the former managers of the Holyoke Soldiers' Home for their alleged roles in the deadly COVID outbreak there.

Bennett Walsh, who was the home's superintendent, and David Clinton, the former medical director, were both charged with elder neglect and permitting bodily injury.

A court later tossed out those charges.

The Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court ruled Thursday that the attorney general's office should have the chance to present its case against the two men.

Early in the pandemic, 76 people at the facility died from COVID-19.

Then-Attorney General Maura Healey, who is now governor, said at the time that charges stemmed from the men's March 2020 decision to combine two dementia units, placing residents who were positive for the coronavirus into a space with those without symptoms.

WBZ-News Staff
wbz-news-logo-black.jpg

The WBZ News team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WBZ.com.

First published on April 27, 2023 / 1:12 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.