Massachusetts State Police trooper taken to hospital after getting hit and dragged by car in Holyoke

State trooper taken to hospital after getting hit and dragged by car in Holyoke

HOLYOKE - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after he was hit and dragged by a car trying to flee a traffic stop in Holyoke.

It happened at a rest area on the northbound side of Route 91. Police said the suspect took off and crashed a short time later before fleeing on foot into the woods between routes 91 and 5. Police have since confirmed that a K-9 unit apprehended the suspect.

The trooper who was injured is expected to be OK.