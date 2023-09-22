Massachusetts State Police trooper taken to hospital after getting hit and dragged by car in Holyoke
HOLYOKE - A Massachusetts State Police trooper was taken to the hospital after he was hit and dragged by a car trying to flee a traffic stop in Holyoke.
It happened at a rest area on the northbound side of Route 91. Police said the suspect took off and crashed a short time later before fleeing on foot into the woods between routes 91 and 5. Police have since confirmed that a K-9 unit apprehended the suspect.
The trooper who was injured is expected to be OK.
