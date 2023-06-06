New images released of Holocaust museum coming to Boston in 2026

New images released of Holocaust museum coming to Boston in 2026

New images released of Holocaust museum coming to Boston in 2026

BOSTON - The Holocaust Legacy Foundation is releasing new images of a new Holocaust museum coming to Boston.

Boston's Holocaust Museum and Education Center is scheduled to open along the Freedom Trail in early 2026.

Boston's Holocaust Museum and Education Center is scheduled to open along the Freedom Trail in early 2026. Schwartz/Silver Architects Inc.

It will be made to look like the curtains drawn in Jewish homes during the time of the Nazis' rise to power.

From below visitors will appear to enter a rail car, but not leave, to represent the millions of Jews who were transported on rail cars to concentration camps.

Boston's Holocaust Museum and Education Center is scheduled to open along the Freedom Trail in early 2026. Schwartz/Silver Architects Inc

"From the top floor multi-purpose and events room on Tremont Street, with its full-height glass windows, visitors will be reminded of the freedoms we enjoy, with views of the Boston Common, the Freedom Trail, and the State House," said Jonathan Traficonte, principal at Schwartz/Silver Architects, which created the design.