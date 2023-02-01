Investigators seek information about shirt found near Holly Piirainen in Brimfield after 1993 murder

SPRINGFIELD - Investigators are looking for help getting information about a shirt found in the area of Brimfield where Holly Piirainen was found murdered nearly 30 years ago.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni held a news conference in Springfield Wednesday to announce the request and release photos of the white tank top.

Investigators are looking for information about this shirt found in Brimfield in October 1993. Hampden District Attorney's Office

Holly Piirainen was 10 years old when she went missing on August 5, 1993. She was on vacation with her family at her grandmother's summer cottage in Sturbridge. She was last seen alive by her father at 11:45 a.m. as she wandered up the road to see a neighbor's puppies and never returned.

When she didn't come home, her father reported her missing and later found one of her sneakers. But a massive search turned up nothing.

Holly Piirainen Hampden District Attorney's Office

More than two months later, on October 23, 1993, Holly's remains were found by hunters in the woods off Five Bridge Road in Brimfield, about seven miles away from where she disappeared. Among the items found nearby was a white, tank top shirt with "Boston" written on the front, according to Gulluni.

The D.A. said in the last six months they've been doing more forensic testing on items found in the area, but they're particularly interested in the shirt.

"We are seeking the public's assistance for any information about this shirt," he told reporters. "The assistance of the public is now being sought. This is a white tank top style shirt with a blue, purple and pink colored 'BOSTON' motif on the exterior front. The shirt has no tags or size information. We are seeking the public's assistance for any information about this shirt. We are interested in determining who owned this shirt, its origin or places it was known to be sold, anything about its manufacturer, or any information regarding its association with the area where Holly was found in the Five Ridge Road area of Brimfield."

Investigators are looking for information about this shirt found in Brimfield in October 1993. Hampden District Attorney's Office

Persons of interest have been identified over the years but there's been nothing conclusive and no arrests. Gulluni would not comment on any persons of interest Wednesday.

"The investigation is still very open," he said.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call Holly's tip line at 413-426-3507. You can also use Text-a-Tip, by texting CRIMES (2-7-4-6-3-7) and type the word SOLVE into the body of the message followed by your tip.