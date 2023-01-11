Holliston's Fiske General Store still thriving after 160 years in business

Holliston's Fiske General Store still thriving after being in business since 1800s

HOLLISTON – Since 1863, when you drive through the middle of Holliston, you can stop at Fiske General Store.

The times have changed but the hospitality has not

"I tell you, I have so much gratitude to all the people that have continued to come here," John Paltrineri of Fiske General Store said.

For the last 50-plus years Paltrineri and his wife Carol have owned and run the General store that has meant so much to the surrounding communities

"Not just Holliston but all the surrounding towns and it's a lot of fun. I mean we are a fun store." John said.

Their business model is very simple. They put smile on the customers' faces and remember that all the little things count

"We have balloons and if you're on your first visit, you always get a free balloon," John said. "If you come in around your birthday, let us know. You get a balloon for your birthday. We put birthday signs by the front door."

The store has everything from puzzles to hats to jewelry to clothing. But it also has something else - a personal touch.

"Knowing people by a first name basis, which is not easy because I've met so many people but I always remember faces. I am really good at that," John said.

They promote a loyalty program for repeat customers. This is also the place where John met the love of his life.

"April Sunday afternoon in 1973. I was working behind the counter and this young lady came walking in and I was smitten and that was the day I met my wife Carol and she's been working with me for 37 years now," John said.