Six newborn puppies abandoned in Holliston; Police seek public's help
HOLLISTON - Police are investigating after six newborn puppies were abandoned in Holliston Friday night.
The puppies, estimated to be less than a week old, were left in a box between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. on the side of Cedar Street, police said.
Animal control is currently caring for the puppies, which are not available for adoption at this time.
"Any tips to assist in locating the person(s) responsible for abandoning these puppies will be greatly appreciated," police said.
Anyone with information should contact police at 508-429-1212, or email maguire@hollistonpolice.com or lawenforcement@mspca.org.
