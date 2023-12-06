Watch CBS News
How to cope with holiday stress? Take a pause and breathe

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - They say it's the "most wonderful time of the year," but for many, the holiday season brings nothing but stress and anxiety. Dr. Mallika Marshall recommends taking a pause and figuring out what's going to bring you the most holiday cheer.

A lot of us, especially moms, want everything to be perfect for everyone else over the holidays - the perfect tree, the perfect holiday cards, the perfect gifts with the perfect wrapping, not to mention baking cookies, preparing dinners, and attending multiple parties, if you're lucky to be invited. It's a lot.

But if you set reasonable expectations early on and decide what will make you happy, you're less likely to crash and burn and the people around you will be happy, too. Maybe you skip the holiday cards this year or buy cookies instead of making them or attend one party instead of three. Financial stress can be a real burden, so set a budget and stick to it so you don't break the bank.

And don't forget to breathe. When you start to feel overwhelmed, take a few deep breaths, in for six seconds, out for six seconds, which sends signals to your brain to calm the body down. 

