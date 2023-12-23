"Everything is just too busy"; Shoppers flock to South Shore Plaza for last minute Christmas gifts

"Everything is just too busy"; Shoppers flock to South Shore Plaza for last minute Christmas gifts

BRAINTREE - "I'm going to have to try again tomorrow," says Bernie O'Regan was hoping to holiday shop for family last minute but South Shore Plaza Mall didn't make it easy for him.

"Every line you just buy one thing and you're waiting twenty minutes in line. You can't go to more than five stores in two hours," says O'Regan

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic malls like this were practically empty but that's all changed.

"Everyone did online the last few years and stores are getting busier. Everyone is coming back to stores. This place is crazy," says O'Regan.

According to Deloitte's 2023 holiday survey consumers plan to spend an average of $1,652 during the holiday season, surpassing pre-pandemic numbers for the first time.

"I think everything is just too busy," says O'Regan.

While Bernie is bailing, others are braving the holiday hustle, joining the Christmas crowds buying presents for loved ones.

And businesses are embracing the in-person purchases.

"it's been very busy it's been a good year so far," says Jewelry store employee Patt Hannon.

She says sales are up and she's expecting Christmas Eve to bring even more prospective buyers and chaotic crowds hoping to cross off those Christmas lists.

"The normal thing on Christmas Eve is it's usually slammed. It keeps us going," says Hannon.

According to the National Retail Federation 142 million people will be shopping today in-person or online as we inch close to the holidays.