Where to find holiday lights shows and displays around Massachusetts for the 2023 season

By Neal Riley

/ CBS Boston

Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at Our Lady of La Salette shrine in Attleboro
Half a million Christmas lights kick off holiday season at Our Lady of La Salette shrine in Attleboro 02:16

BOSTON - 'Tis the season for Christmas lights and festive holiday displays! Whether it's by car or on foot, there are plenty of opportunities to get in the yuletide spirit by taking in the best light shows that Massachusetts has to offer.

Below we've compiled a list of some of the most popular holiday lights displays in the Boston area - including some that are free! Note that you may need to make online reservations in advance for some of the shows. 

Where to find drive-thru lights displays in Massachusetts

Marshfield Holiday Light Show
Marshfield Fairgounds
Nov. 24 – Dec. 30
$21.99 to 24.99 per car with online purchase; $30 on site 

Merrimack Valley Celebration of Lights
Mann Orchards Riverside Farm in Methuen at 445 Merrimack St.
Nov. 24 – Dec. 30
$21.99 to 24.99 per car with online purchase; $30 on site  

Lancaster Celebration Of Lights
Lancaster Fairgrounds at 318 Seven Bridge Road
Nov. 24 – Dec. 30
$21.99 to 24.99 per car with online purchase; $30 on site  

Where to find walking tours of holiday lights in Massachusetts:

La Salette Christmas Celebration Of Lights
The National Shrine of Our Lady of La Salette 947 Park St. in Attleboro
Nov. 23 – Jan. 1
Free    

ZooLights At Stone Zoo
149 Pond Street, Stoneham
Nov. 17 – Jan. 7
$15.95 per ticket; $53 for a 4-pack    

Winter Wonderland at the Southwick's Zoo
2 Southwick St., Mendon
Nov. 18 -- Dec. 31
$16 online; $18 at site (Thursdays & Sundays)
$21 online; $25 at site (Fridays & Saturdays)

Night Lights at New England Botanic Garden at Tower Hill
11 French Drive, Boylston
Nov. 24 – Dec. 31
$25-$27 per ticket   

Christmas By Candlelight At Old Sturbridge Village
Nov. 24 - Dec. 30
$34 for adults; $17 for kids    

Edaville Festival of Lights
5 Pine St., Carver
Nov. 9 - Dec. 31
Tickets start at $12.95

Trustees Winterlights
The Trustees of Reservations is bringing back Winterlights to the Stevens-Coolidge House & Gardens in North Andover, Naumkeag in Stockbridge and the Eleanor Cabot Bradley Estate in Canton. Click on the links for ticket information. 

Where to see holiday lights in Boston for free

There are several places where you can see colorful light displays around Boston for free. 

Along the waterfront, 260 feet of trellis at Christopher Columbus Park are illuminated with 50,000 blue lights. The Boston Common Tree Lighting, featuring a 45-foot-tall tree from Nova Scotia, is scheduled for November 30. After the tree lighting, the Commonwealth Avenue Mall will be lit up, and this year the lights will extend all the way to Kenmore Square for the first time. 

Neal Riley

Neal J. Riley is a digital producer for CBS Boston. He has been with WBZ-TV since 2014. His work has appeared in The Boston Globe and The San Francisco Chronicle. Neal is a graduate of Boston University.

First published on November 27, 2023 / 11:17 AM EST

