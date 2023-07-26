Oops! Holden worker mistakenly paints "shcool" instead of "school" on road

Worker mistakenly paints "shcool" instead of "school" on Holden road

HOLDEN – A worker painting a warning for drivers on a road in Holden could have used a spell check.

A worker mistakenly painted "shcool" instead of "school" on a Holden road. CBS Boston

The worker mixed up two letters and as a result, the slow down warning on the road near Mountview Middle School now reads "shcool" instead of "school."

The town said they've known about the mistake for two weeks but they have to wait for a stretch of good weather before it can be repainted.