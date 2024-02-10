Watch CBS News
Teenage girl medflighted to hospital after hockey injury leaves her unconscious

By Riley Rourke

PLYMOUTH - A teenage girl was flown to the hospital after she lost consciousness at a hockey game in Plymouth Saturday morning.

First responders say it happened just before 12 p.m.

The 17-year-old was playing hockey at Armstrong Arena and lost consciousness after colliding with the boards.

She regained consciousness on the ice and was flown to a Boston hospital for evaluation.

There is no update on her condition.

