Teenage girl medflighted to hospital after hockey injury leaves her unconscious
PLYMOUTH - A teenage girl was flown to the hospital after she lost consciousness at a hockey game in Plymouth Saturday morning.
First responders say it happened just before 12 p.m.
The 17-year-old was playing hockey at Armstrong Arena and lost consciousness after colliding with the boards.
She regained consciousness on the ice and was flown to a Boston hospital for evaluation.
There is no update on her condition.
