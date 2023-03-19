Watch CBS News
Sports

Boston University beats Merrimack 3-2 in OT in Hockey East title game

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Boston Sports Live

BOSTON -- Boston University is king of Hockey East once again.

Lane Hutson scored at 1:57 of overtime to lift the Terriers to a 3-2 win over Merrimack in the Hockey East men's championship game at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Hockey East Rookie of the Year scored his second goal of the game when he sent in a wrister past Merrimack goalie Hugo Ollas.

It is the 10th Hockey East tournament championship for the Terriers. 

Hutson was named tournament MVP.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on March 18, 2023 / 11:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.