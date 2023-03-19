Boston University beats Merrimack 3-2 in OT in Hockey East title game

BOSTON -- Boston University is king of Hockey East once again.

Lane Hutson scored at 1:57 of overtime to lift the Terriers to a 3-2 win over Merrimack in the Hockey East men's championship game at TD Garden on Saturday night.

The Hockey East Rookie of the Year scored his second goal of the game when he sent in a wrister past Merrimack goalie Hugo Ollas.

LANE TOOK THE LAST SHOT OF THE NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/hJghUTf5Hh — BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) March 19, 2023

It is the 10th Hockey East tournament championship for the Terriers.

Hutson was named tournament MVP.