Man arrested for allegedly slashing another man's face in South Station
BOSTON -- A Medford man is under arrest after he allegedly slashed another man in the face at South Station. It happened in the Commuter Rail Lobby around 6:30 a.m. on Friday.
Witnesses told police they saw two men get into an argument and then one began to attack the other with "some instrument." Officers found the victim with a cut to his face and witnesses pointed to Hocine Lounici, 38, of Medford, as the assailant.
Lounici was determined to be responsible and arrested for assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, police said.
The incident is still under investigation.
