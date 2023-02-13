Watch CBS News
Hobby Lobby opening another store in Massachusetts at Patriot Place

FOXBORO - Hobby Lobby is expanding its presence in Massachusetts.

The Oklahoma City-based arts-and-crafts retailer with nearly 1,000 stores nationwide will open a new location in 2024 at Foxboro's Patriot Place, next to Bed Bath & Beyond.

The shopping and entertainment destination by Gillette Stadium says the new Hobby Lobby will offer "a one-stop shopping experience for arts-and-crafts, hobbies, home decor, party and event supplies and everything in between."

"First-time shoppers will be pleasantly surprised at the store size and the exceptional service provided by our trained associates," Hobby Lobby advertising executive Kelly Black said in a statement.

hobby-lobby-patriot-place.jpg
Hobby Lobby is opening a store at Patriot Place Patriot Place

The retailer pays a minimum wage of $18.50 per hour. 

Hobby Lobby also has stores in Framingham, Braintree, Attleboro, Seekonk, Athol, Hyannis and Holyoke.

