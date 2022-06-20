Watch CBS News
Hit-and-run death of woman at Acadia Park investigated

By Associated Press

BAR HARBOR, Maine — Police are investigating the hit-and-run death of a Maine woman at Acadia National Park.

Nicole Mokeme, 35, of South Portland, was struck on the campus of the Schoodic Education and Research Center between late Saturday and early Sunday, state police said Monday in a news release.

The vehicle is described as a 2016, black BMW X3 SUV with Maine license plates. There may be damage to the underside of the vehicle.

