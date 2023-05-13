Watch CBS News
Historically Black Greek sororities and fraternities celebrate the Kings' legacy at the Embrace monument

Historically Black Greek organizations celebrate the Kings' legacy at the Embrace monument
BOSTON - Members of historically Black Greek sororities and fraternities gathered at the Boston Common Saturday to celebrate the Embrace monument.

Both Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his wife, Coretta Scott King, were members of Greek organizations. Dr. King was a member of Alpha Phi Alpha and Coretta Scott King was an honorary member of Alpha Kappa Alpha.

At the event, members celebrated the Kings' legacy and Black excellence. Several step teams also performed, including some representing Boston high schools.

