Brown University student of Palestinian descent among 3 shot in Vermont

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Brown University is planning to host a vigil Monday for Hisham Awartani, one of three students shot in Burlington, Vermont.

The three students of Palestinian descent were shot while visiting family for the Thanksgiving holiday. WBZ TV spoke to Awartani's uncle, who said the families are demanding answers as the three students fight for their lives.

"We were so happy to have them visit us for Thanksgiving," said Rich Price.

Kinnan Abdalhamid and Tahseen Ahmed both attend colleges in Connecticut and Awartani is studying at Brown. All three grew up together and graduated from the Ramallah Friends School in the West Bank

"They grew up in the occupied West Bank under military control...they just couldn't imagine this could happen in a place like Vermont," said Price, who was hosting his nephew and his two friends for the Thanksgiving weekend, which also included an 8th birthday party on Saturday for Price's twin boys. When the group returned home from the party, the three college students went for a walk around the neighborhood.

"They were approached by this individual who pulled a handgun on them and shot all three of them," said Price.

A random act of violence carried out by a suspect still at large.

"The truth of the matter is these are three Arab-looking young men wearing keffiyehs, which are traditional Palestinian scarves speaking Arabic, walking down the street… we shudder at the thought that this might be a hate crime," said Price.

Burlington Police released a statement reading, in part, "In this charged moment, no one can look at this incident and not suspect that it may have been a hate-motivated crime."

Price said the students' parents are trying desperately to find their way to the U.S.

"They're doing their best to come here," said Price.

Brown University students were shocked by the violence affecting one of their own.

"It's already reverberating throughout the community, like seeing posts online and people checking in," said Kylie Brewer.

The three students are in the University of Vermont Medical Center ICU, Awartani with a bullet in his spine, hoping for answers soon.

"I was sitting in the ICU and I heard them say to one another, we don't blame this guy, we just want to understand," said Price.

President Biden was briefed in Nantucket on the shooting in Vermont and he will receive regular updates from law enforcement.

Brown University said they are offering support and resources to their student, his family and his fellow students.