Hingham teen arrested after crashing boat while intoxicated onto shore of NH lake
SUNAPEE, N.H. - A Hingham teenager was arrested Saturday night for crashing a boat while intoxicated onto the shore of a New Hampshire lake.
New Hampshire State Police say they were called around 10 p.m. for a boating crash on Lake Sunapee near the Lake Sunapee Yacht Club.
Police later found a 22-foot boat that was roughly 20 feet onto shore, resting on a steep hill. The two people in the boat were not hurt.
Michael Smith, 19, was arrested and charged with boating while intoxicated.
The crash was reportedly heard across the lake at Blodgett Landing in Newbury.
