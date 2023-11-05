Hingham teachers' union criticizes district after substitute teacher is arrested at school

Hingham teachers' union criticizes district after substitute is arrested at school

Hingham teachers' union criticizes district after substitute is arrested at school

Hingham teachers' union criticizes district after substitute is arrested at school

HINGHAM - The Hingham teachers' union is criticizing the school district over what they call a lack of transparency after a substitute teacher was arrested last month.

The middle school teacher was arrested while inside the school building. No students saw the arrest, which police would only say was related to something outside of the school community.

In a letter, the Hingham Education Association said the union learned about the arrest from parents and not from school officials.