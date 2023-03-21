Hingham police warn of Snapchat nude photo scam targeting teens

HINGHAM - Police in Hingham say there's been an uptick in scams targeting teenagers on Snapchat.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the department describes how the scammer poses as a woman and sends teens a request to chat.

"After an exchange of messages and photos, the suspect will request a nude photo of the victim, including their face," police wrote. "Once the photo is received, the suspect will extort the victim for money."

Scam Alert: The Hingham Police Department has reported an increase of scams happening to teenagers using the SnapChat... Posted by Hingham Police on Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Police said if no money is sent, there have been reports of the scammer sending the photo to the victim's friends on Instagram.

Young people are urged to block strangers and anyone who sends inappropriate messages, and report any incidents to school administrators.

"Never send out photos that are sexual/pornographic in nature regardless of who it is," police warned. "Once these photos are sent out they are out there forever."