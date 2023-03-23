Watch CBS News
Hingham Police seeking suspect in convenience store robbery

By CBSBoston.com Staff

Hingham Police seeking suspect in convenience story robbery
Hingham Police seeking suspect in convenience story robbery 00:17

HINGHAM - Hingham Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Richdale Food Shop on Lincoln Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Hingham police are looking for a man they say robbed the Richdale Food Shop. Hingham Police Department

Police said the suspect waved a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount.

The suspect is described as white man, 6' tall, with a beard. He was wearing a New York Yankees hat, a black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants and a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hingham Police Department.

