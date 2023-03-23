Hingham Police seeking suspect in convenience store robbery
HINGHAM - Hingham Police are looking for a man they say robbed the Richdale Food Shop on Lincoln Street on Wednesday afternoon.
Police said the suspect waved a semi-automatic pistol at the clerk and demanded money. He got away with an undisclosed amount.
The suspect is described as white man, 6' tall, with a beard. He was wearing a New York Yankees hat, a black jacket with a yellow zipper, black sweatpants and a surgical mask.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hingham Police Department.
