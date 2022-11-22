"It's traumatizing": Victims in Apple Store SUV crash suffered head, limb injuries

HINGHAM - One person was killed and 19 others were injured when an SUV crashed into an Apple Store in Hingham Monday morning.

John Dinanno and his wife got a frantic call from their daughter. "We just hopped in the car and drove down there," Dinanno said. "My wife was hysterical."

Their daughter works at the Apple Store and was inside when a car came barreling through the glass.

"In some sort of shock, I mean you can only imagine," Dinanno said. "One minute it's just a routine day of work and then next thing a car comes crashing through the side of the building because the whole side of the building it's just all glass."

She broke her hand and needed stitches, but was released from South Shore Hospital Monday evening, much to the relief of her parents. "Emotionally it's traumatizing and like I said I'm just relieved she's OK," Dinanno said.

Her injuries are among the minor. Doctors say they have multiple patients from the crash who required emergency surgery.

"Ranging from some pretty serious head trauma to perhaps some pretty decent lower extremity trauma, mangled limbs," said South Shore Hospital Dr. William Tollefsen.

The man who died has been identified as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey.

South Shore Hospital said they received 19 patients. Two of the victims were sent to Boston hospitals.

Some of the injuries are life threatening and families gathered in the waiting room to find out if their loved ones were here at the hospital and OK.

"This is something that we never want to happen in our area, but to see the response that occurred, and how well it was done, and how well coordinated, we all should be proud," said South Shore Hospital Dr. Jason Tracy.