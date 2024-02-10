Hiker kills coyote after getting attacked in Rhode Island; coyote tested for rabies
JOHNSTON, R.I. - A coyote is being tested for rabies after attacking a hiker in Rhode Island, who then killed the animal with his bare hands.
Police said the man was hiking in the woods Friday afternoon in Johnston when the coyote bit him in the leg. The hiker tried to subdue the coyote by pinning down its neck and the animal suffocated.
This comes less than a day after a dog walker was bitten by a coyote in nearby Scituate, Rhode Island. It's not yet known if both attacks were by the same coyote.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.