Reducing sugar intake can lower risk for dozens of health problems, study finds

BOSTON – Many Americans eat far more sugar than is recommended, and high dietary sugar may put you at risk for a whole host of health problems.

Researchers in China conducted a large review of prior studies and found a link between dietary sugar intake and dozens of wide-ranging health conditions including heart disease, diabetes, asthma, depression, obesity, certain cancers, gout, and death.

They say reducing sugar intake to below 6 teaspoons a day and limiting the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages to less than one serving a week could help reduce the adverse effect of sugar on overall health.

But while you should be mindful of how much sugar you're eating on a regular basis, indulging in a small sugary sweet every now and then isn't such a bad thing and may help cut down on cravings that could cause you to overindulge.