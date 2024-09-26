More pregnant women being diagnosed with high blood pressure, studies show

BOSTON - Maternal mortality is on the rise in the U.S and a leading cause is pregnancy-induced hypertension.

Pregnancy-induced hypertension is essentially developing high blood pressure during pregnancy and according to KFF Health News, more pregnant people are being diagnosed with dangerously high blood pressure. That can cause serious complications for the mom, including organ damage, vision loss, heart attack, seizures, strokes, and in some cases death. It also threatens the life of the unborn baby.

Being overweight and having babies later in life are both risk factors but it can happen to anyone. If you're pregnant, make sure you go to all of your prenatal appointments where they will check your blood pressure and your urine and if you develop severe headaches, belly pain, blurred vision, or excessive swelling of the hands, ankles, or face, call your doctor right away.