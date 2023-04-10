Watch CBS News
High blood pressure in 30s may harm brain later in life, study finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON – High blood pressure in early adulthood may harm your brain over time, new research finds.

A new study from UC Davis finds that having high blood pressure in your 30s is associated with worse brain health around age 75, especially in men.  

Comparing brain MRIs of older adults who either had high blood pressure between the ages of 30 and 40 or did not, researchers found lower brain volumes and worse white matter integrity, both associated with dementia, in the high blood pressure group.  

Some changes were even more apparent in men than women. 

Early treatment for high blood pressure could help reduce the negative impact on the brain decades later.  

