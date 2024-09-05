Watch CBS News
Sizable number of young adults and children now have high blood pressure, study says

By Mallika Marshall, MD

BOSTON - High blood pressure doesn't only affect middle-aged or older adults. A new study finds a sizable number of young people have it too.

It's concerning because kids and young adults who have high blood pressure are more likely to have it as they age, putting them at greater risk for heart disease and stroke. According to a new study presented by the American Heart Association, nearly 23% of young adults ages 18 to 39 have high blood pressure. They are also more likely to report being uninsured, low-income, and having food insecurity.

In another study, researchers found that nearly 9% of children and adolescents ages 8 to 19 have elevated blood pressure, and nearly 5% have high blood pressure. Scientists said these findings stress the need for kids and young adults to have access to quality healthcare that includes counseling on diet and exercise and routine screening and early treatment for high blood pressure.

