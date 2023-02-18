3 charged with hiding drugs in children's toys, shipping them to Mass.

BOSTON - Three people were indicted for allegedly hiding drugs in children's toys and shipping the toys from Arizona to Massachusetts.

Denise Guyette, 29, of Woonsocket, R.I.; Gerardo Garza, a/k/a "Oso," 47, of Yuma, Ariz.; and Nathan Boddie, 38, of Pawtucket, R.I.

"All three individuals we've removed from the street are accused of being prolific drug dealers who thrived on selling drugs and believed they could pull the wool over the eyes of investigators by hiding their product inside toys and other common household items," said Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Boston Division.

Authorities say that Guyette, Garza and Boddie conspired with others to hide illegal drugs, including methamphetamine, fentanyl pills and cocaine, in toy trucks, Halloween decorations and Disney toys, mailing them from Arizona to Massachusetts.

From May 2022 to October 2022, investigators seized seven packages with "a total of over 900 grams of methamphetamine, thousands of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, as well as suspected Dimethyltryptamine (DMT), a very strong psychedelic," the office of U.S.Attorney Rachael Rollins said in a statement.

"Drug trafficking frequently intersects with illegal firearms and other criminal conduct. This instance proved no different. Ghost guns were seized as well as a 3-D printer we allege was used to print ghost gun parts. It is our contention that this seizure likely saved countless lives," Rollins said.