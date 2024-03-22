WBZ viewer surprises oldest Massachusetts resident with letter from Barack Obama

FITCHBURG - Alan Swartz of Fitchburg watches WBZ News at 11. Two weeks ago, on February 28, he was watching when we aired the story of Herlda Senhouse's birthday party. At 113, Herlda is the state's oldest resident and the fourth-oldest resident (on record) in the country.

What struck him was that Herlda had a wish that he might be able to grant. "What she really wants for her 114th birthday is a message from former President Obama," I told David as we came out of the story. Alan had a connection that might make such a message possible. He sent an e-mail to the person (whose privacy he's protecting), got a very positive response ("Former President Obama and I LOVE spreading joy!") and called Wellesley Town Hall. He remembered that Herlda lived in Wellesley and hoped that someone would be able to deliver the letter once it arrived.

Two weeks later, Wellesley's Public Information Officer Stephanie Hawkins received a large manila envelope. "I saw the return address BARACK OBAMA and my heart flipped over," she said, eyes wide. "It was one of the best days at work I've ever had."

WBZ-TV's Lisa Hughes and Herlda Senhouse read a letter from former President Barack Obama CBS Boston

Herlda wouldn't have to wait until her next birthday. Alan, Stephanie, Stephanie's intern Andrea, WBZ photojournalist Mike Townsend and Lisa Hughes were ready to surprise her.

At 113, Herlda is remarkable. She travels, spends time with friends, goes to church and lives in her own apartment. When we presented her with the letter-which was long and glowing about Herlda's life and contributions-she was quiet for several minutes. Then, smiling, she looked up and said, "That's very nice."

Photos of the Obamas rest on a nearby table. Figurines are proudly displayed in Herlda's china cabinet. "Is this sort of the birthday that keeps going?" I asked. "I guess forever," Herlda said, clearly delighted.

But that wasn't all. Alan spent 50 years as a federal worker. Now, his "second act" is as a professional singer. And he came prepared to serenade. He sang, "I've Gotta Be Me," a Sammy Davis, Jr. hit and Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World." Herlda tapped her feet and smiled.

Alan Swartz and Herlda Senhouse CBS Boston

After a rousing applause Herlda and Alan discussed how they shared a love of music. Herlda founded the Clique Club in Boston roughly 70 years ago. The social club for musicians and dancers performed and raised money for college scholarships.

When he finished singing, Herlda reached for his hand and thanked him. What started with simply granting a wish ended with what felt like a new friendship.

How did it feel to make her day? "Oh my God," Alan said smiling, "I'm bursting."