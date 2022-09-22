Here's your first look at sponsor patch on Bruins jerseys this season

BOSTON -- It is a new era in the world of NHL jerseys, as teams are allowed to sell patches to sponsors for the first time in league history.

The Bruins debuted the look of their new sponsored jerseys on Thursday, with a patch for Rapid7 appearing on the right shoulder.

Rapid7 is a cybersecurity company with its global headquarters located next door to the TD Garden. The patch features the company name in white lettering on the Bruins' home jerseys and black lettering on the road sweaters.

Here's Patrice Bergeron wearing the new Bruins jersey with the Rapid7 patch: pic.twitter.com/90vQutho6g — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) September 22, 2022

"The real estate on our Original Six sweater is sacred space," said Bruins president Cam Neely. "As a former player who proudly wore the Spoked-B, it was important to me and our organization that we identified the right partner with a connection to Boston and a strong commitment to enacting positive change in our community. Rapid7 embodies these important values and we are proud to welcome them to the Boston Bruins family."

The patch will appear on all Bruins home, road, and practice jerseys. The Bruins announced that the partnership was a multi-year deal. The company will also sponsor a premium seating section on the top floor of the TD Garden, called the "Rapid7 Rafters." The Boston Globe's Michael Silverman reported that the deal "is believed to be worth at least $30 million."