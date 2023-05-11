Watch CBS News
Health

What does being a hemochromatosis carrier mean? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

What does being a hemochromatosis carrier mean?
What does being a hemochromatosis carrier mean? 01:08

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dorothy writes, "My adult son was diagnosed with hemochromatosis. My two daughters, my husband, and I tested positive as well. My husband and son have had several phlebotomies but my daughters and I were told we were carriers. What does that mean?" 

Hemochromatosis causes the body to absorb too much iron which can lead to organ damage over time. It is often caused by a faulty gene that is passed down through families.

You need two faulty genes, one from each parent, to develop hemochromatosis which It sounds like your son and husband may have since they're being treated with periodic phlebotomy, or removing blood from their body to lower their iron levels.  If you and your daughters are only carriers, which means you only have one altered gene, you are at risk of passing the gene on to your children but will not develop hemochromatosis yourselves. 

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.   

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on May 11, 2023 / 5:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.