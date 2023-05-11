What does being a hemochromatosis carrier mean? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Dorothy writes, "My adult son was diagnosed with hemochromatosis. My two daughters, my husband, and I tested positive as well. My husband and son have had several phlebotomies but my daughters and I were told we were carriers. What does that mean?"

Hemochromatosis causes the body to absorb too much iron which can lead to organ damage over time. It is often caused by a faulty gene that is passed down through families.

You need two faulty genes, one from each parent, to develop hemochromatosis which It sounds like your son and husband may have since they're being treated with periodic phlebotomy, or removing blood from their body to lower their iron levels. If you and your daughters are only carriers, which means you only have one altered gene, you are at risk of passing the gene on to your children but will not develop hemochromatosis yourselves.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.