Local communities determined to help victims of earthquake in Turkey

Local communities pull together to help victims of earthquake in Turkey

MEDFORD - Images of the horrific earthquakes in Turkey are hitting the hearts of those here at home.

On Wednesday, hundreds of people gathered in multiple communities to donate and collect goods to send to those devastated by the earthquakes.

Cenk Emre owns the Freerange Market in Medford. The grocery stores serves as a community hub for Turkish immigrants, who often gather there in times of need.

"People are prepared to handle this news and to respond quickly," said Emre. "It is just people getting together, neighbor telling neighbor, friend telling friend. We have been able to create, as of this moment, 12 truckloads of goods that have already been shipped from Boston to Istanbul."

The volunteers are working with the Turkish Consulate based in Boston, which is sending the donations overseas.

The group is collecting baby supplies and formula, winter clothing, hygiene products and more.

Emre said he has helped mobilize around 500 people statewide. One of them is Demet Tatar. She has family in Turkey who are still unaccounted for in the rubble.

"The airport is broken, roads are not working, there is no help," said Tatar. "Everyone is trying to do something. I feel devastated because we are far away. I wish I could just be there."

Other volunteers in Norwood are collecting goods to hand over to the Turkish Consulate. Valentina Akyol is a restaurant owner who is using her catering vans to gather donations.

"When you see people suffering, it doesn't matter who you are or where you are," said Akyol. "The suffering is the suffering, and the pain is the pain. And if we can help in some way, that is what we should do."

If you would like to donate, both the Medford and Norwood locations are planning to continue to collect goods at least through the weekend.

Donations can be brought to:

The Freerange Market, 25 River's Edge Drive, Medford.

Gyro and Kebab House,1275 Boston-Providence Turnpike, Norwood.