Heavy fire burns at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Firefighters are on the scene of an intense fire at a church in Cambridge.

The fire broke out late Sunday afternoon at the Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway. The pastor said the church was empty at the time.

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and thick smoke pouring from the steeple. Roads in the area are closed.

First published on April 9, 2023 / 6:25 PM

