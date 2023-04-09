Heavy fire burns at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE - Firefighters are on the scene of an intense fire at a church in Cambridge.

The fire broke out late Sunday afternoon at the Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway. The pastor said the church was empty at the time.

Fire is billowing from the steeple of Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway in Cambridge. Fire crews are on scene. Surrounding roads are closed. Stay with @wbz pic.twitter.com/c9drGrN4Lg — Laura Haefeli (@LauraHaefeli) April 9, 2023

Video from the scene showed heavy flames and thick smoke pouring from the steeple. Roads in the area are closed.

