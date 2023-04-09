Heavy fire burns at Faith Lutheran Church in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE - Firefighters are on the scene of an intense fire at a church in Cambridge.
The fire broke out late Sunday afternoon at the Faith Lutheran Church on Broadway. The pastor said the church was empty at the time.
Video from the scene showed heavy flames and thick smoke pouring from the steeple. Roads in the area are closed.
Stay with WBZ TV for more information as this story develops.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.