Heat wave could have Boston area feeling close to 100 degrees

BOSTON - We've been asking for summer to make its true debut. . . but the next stretch of July may be more than we bargained for. Summer as a whole has been on a "cooler" pattern with plenty of rain to spoil weekend plans and outdoor activities. Mid-July turned that around with 12 of the last 14 days in Boston reaching above average temperatures.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The red boxes will be the theme through the end of the week. In fact, Wednesday through Friday afternoon will be the hottest stretch of the season thus far. The first heat wave of the year will be recorded. A location officially needs three or more 90°+ days to check off the definition of a "heat wave."

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The region is no stranger to these waves. In July of 2022 there was a six-day spell of 90s in Boston. The reason this first round in 2023 is a concern is due to the humidity. The "heat index" is what the air feels like when high dew points are combined with extreme temperatures. By Thursday afternoon, many if not nearly the whole region will feel like the mid-90s. This will peak on Friday with some reach a heat index of 100-102°.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

This heat will likely bring advisories if not excessive heat warnings to parts of the state. For those that work outside, this could spark heat related exhaustion or illnesses. Extensive outdoor work should be limited and make sure you and your pets have plenty of time to cool off in A/C or shade.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

A cold front is lining up to our west on Saturday morning and will be the difference maker! Depending on timing, Saturday may extend the heat wave one more day. If the front moves east a bit earlier in the day, the official high may be capped off before reaching 90°. It will also generate a round of scattered showers which will hopefully provide some relief.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

The final nudge of extensive heat will drop off for the second half of the weekend. Sunday should shape up to be dry, and cooler.

WBZ-TV graphic CBS Boston

Stay with the WBZ NEXT Weather Team for updates throughout this heat wave. And remember to stay cool!