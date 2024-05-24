More than a dozen Massachusetts children recovering from heat-related illness at track event

11 kids taken to hospital with heat-related illness during track event in Lynn

LYNN - More than a dozen elementary school students are recovering after suffering from heat-related illness at a track and field event earlier Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Manning Field late Friday morning after some of the children started to complain the heat was getting to them. Students from four different schools were at the field for the track and field event and were between 10 and 12 years old.

Eleven students were taken to the hospital and five or six others called their parents to pick them up. It's unclear if the children who got sick were on the field participating or waiting in the stands.

"They've been having this event for 10 years, never been a problem, hopefully this is just a minor thing," said Lynn Fire District Chief Joseph Zukas.

First responders said there was plenty of water out at the event. They said the incident serves as a reminder of how important it is to stay hydrated while out in the sun.