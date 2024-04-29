Watch CBS News
Health

Could vaping one time put you at a higher risk of heart failure?

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Vaping just one time could put you at higher risk for heart failure, study says
Vaping just one time could put you at higher risk for heart failure, study says 00:45

BOSTON - Could vaping just one time put you at higher risk of heart failure?  More research is pointing to the dangers of e-cigarettes.

A new study presented at a recent American College of Cardiology scientific session followed more than 175,000 participants for nearly four years.  

They found that those who used electronic cigarettes at any point in their lives had a 19 percent higher risk of heart failure compared to never users.  

E-cigarettes have been considered safer than traditional cigarettes and other tobacco products, but safer doesn't mean safe.  

These products still deliver nicotine and aerosols, which can have harmful effects on the heart, lungs, and brain.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on April 29, 2024 / 5:38 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.