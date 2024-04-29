Could vaping one time put you at a higher risk of heart failure?

Vaping just one time could put you at higher risk for heart failure, study says

BOSTON - Could vaping just one time put you at higher risk of heart failure? More research is pointing to the dangers of e-cigarettes.

A new study presented at a recent American College of Cardiology scientific session followed more than 175,000 participants for nearly four years.

They found that those who used electronic cigarettes at any point in their lives had a 19 percent higher risk of heart failure compared to never users.

E-cigarettes have been considered safer than traditional cigarettes and other tobacco products, but safer doesn't mean safe.

These products still deliver nicotine and aerosols, which can have harmful effects on the heart, lungs, and brain.