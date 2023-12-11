Watch CBS News
Health

Researchers find that deaths caused by heart disease can be prevented

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

Researchers find that deaths caused by heart disease can be prevented
Researchers find that deaths caused by heart disease can be prevented 01:02

BOSTON - Heart disease kills millions of people around the world each year, and researchers are now calling on countries to step up their efforts to combat what is often a preventable cause of death.

A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology finds that nearly 20 million people worldwide died from cardiovascular disease in 2022, largely due to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, poor diet, and air pollution.  

The study's lead author at the University of Washington said that an enormous number of these deaths are premature and preventable.  

He added that there are inexpensive and effective treatments available to prevent heart disease including simple healthy choices people can make to improve their health, namely eating nutritious foods, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and staying physically active.

Mallika Marshall, MD
MarashallMallika.jpg

Mallika Marshall, MD is an Emmy-award-winning journalist and physician who has served as the HealthWatch Reporter for CBS Boston/WBZ-TV for over 20 years. A practicing physician Board Certified in both Internal Medicine and Pediatrics, Dr. Marshall serves on staff at Harvard Medical School and practices at Massachusetts General Hospital at the MGH Chelsea Urgent Care and the MGH Revere Health Center, where she is currently working on the frontlines caring for patients with COVID-19. She is also a host and contributing editor for Harvard Health Publications (HHP), the publishing division of Harvard Medical School.

First published on December 11, 2023 / 5:31 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.