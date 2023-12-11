Researchers find that deaths caused by heart disease can be prevented

BOSTON - Heart disease kills millions of people around the world each year, and researchers are now calling on countries to step up their efforts to combat what is often a preventable cause of death.

A new study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology finds that nearly 20 million people worldwide died from cardiovascular disease in 2022, largely due to high blood pressure, high cholesterol, poor diet, and air pollution.

The study's lead author at the University of Washington said that an enormous number of these deaths are premature and preventable.

He added that there are inexpensive and effective treatments available to prevent heart disease including simple healthy choices people can make to improve their health, namely eating nutritious foods, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and staying physically active.