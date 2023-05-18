Growing evidence suggests what you eat plays key role in your mental health

BOSTON – We all know the importance of a healthy diet for our physical health and avoiding diseases like diabetes, cancer and heart disease. But there's also growing evidence that what you eat also plays a key role in your mental health.

Ten minutes of meditation a day helps Laura Peterson of Falmouth manage her mental health struggles. In searching for help, she found Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychologist and author of "Your Brain on Food.

Naidoo taught Peterson that the gut and brain have a critical connection. What and how she eats can have a significant impact on how she's feeling mentally.

To some extent, everyone is feeling different in these past three years, and this is where food is such a powerful tool. So where do we find that power?

According to Naidoo, moving away from the standard American diet of ultra-processed foods is a good place to start.

"If we are only eating the standard American diet. then we are not just gaining weight, not feeling good, but it's leading to worsening of symptoms. Things like mood disorders and anxiety have seen a huge increase," she said.

So what does our gut want??

"As Americans we tend to think about protein all of the time. But we're lacking fiber. Fiber is critical for our gut," Naidoo said.

That's where your fruits, vegetables and whole grains come into play. Also important according to Naidoo are prebiotics found in garlic, leeks, onions, bananas and nuts. Probiotics in unsweetened yogurt, healthy fats in avocadoes, olive oil and leafy greens are also key.

Certain spices can also be mood boosters like saffron and turmeric.

"Because black pepper activates something in the turmeric and makes it 2000% more bioavaiable to the brain and to the body," Naidoo said.

And don't forget the best source of Vitamin D - a few minutes in the sun every day without sunscreen.

"Vitamin D impacts mood and anxiety," Naidoo said.

A daily walk is on Peterson's list of daily goals along with eating healthy and working through the guilt she often feels around food.

"It's like I am a different person. Even going through COVID, I feel like I came out with hope," she said.