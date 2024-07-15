More than 50% of Gen Z uses TikTok for health advice, survey finds

More than half of Gen Z turns to TikTok for health and wellness advice, survey says

BOSTON - A new survey found that more than 50% of Gen Z are using TikTok for health advice.

In a new survey of 1,000 Gen Z users conducted by the personal trainer app Zing Coach, 56 percent said they go to TikTok for health and wellness advice, while 1 in 3 cited TikTok as their main source of health information.

While TikTok advice is readily available and free, it's often inaccurate and misguided. In fact, 1 in 11 of those surveyed said they'd experienced a negative health issue after following advice they found on TikTok.

More than half think TikTok creators should be held legally responsible for the accuracy of their health advice and 1 in 10 want health advice to be banned on TikTok.

Let this be a reminder, no matter your age, to turn to licensed health professionals before making any decisions about your health.