More than 50% of Gen Z uses TikTok for health advice, survey finds

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

BOSTON - A new survey found that more than 50% of Gen Z are using TikTok for health advice.

In a new survey of 1,000 Gen Z users conducted by the personal trainer app Zing Coach, 56 percent said they go to TikTok for health and wellness advice, while 1 in 3 cited TikTok as their main source of health information. 

While TikTok advice is readily available and free, it's often inaccurate and misguided. In fact, 1 in 11 of those surveyed said they'd experienced a negative health issue after following advice they found on TikTok. 

More than half think TikTok creators should be held legally responsible for the accuracy of their health advice and 1 in 10 want health advice to be banned on TikTok. 

Let this be a reminder, no matter your age, to turn to licensed health professionals before making any decisions about your health.

