How much worse is this year's hay fever season compared to last year? Dr. Mallika Marshall answers your questions

By Mallika Marshall, MD

/ CBS Boston

How much worse is this year's hay fever season compared to last year?
BOSTON - Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter.

Adriane on Facebook asks, "How much worse is this year's hay fever season compared to last year? In the last 20 days, I've gone through five boxes of tissues and can't seem to stop coughing and sneezing."

Ragweed pollen and molds are usually responsible for triggering allergy symptoms in the fall, typically peaking in mid-September. With climate change and warmer weather, plants are producing more pollen, which then circulates for longer. And people are wearing masks less often this year which is allowing more pollen to get to your face.

Talk to your doctor about using a steroid nasal spray and an oral antihistamine on a daily basis to help control your symptoms.

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.             

