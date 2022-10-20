'Everybody is tired, we want to go back to work,' Haverhill teachers' strike enters fourth day

Haverhill teacher says "everybody is tired, we want to go back to work" as strike enters fourth day

Haverhill teacher says "everybody is tired, we want to go back to work" as strike enters fourth day

HAVERHILL - There's hope for a breakthrough in negotiations as the teachers' strike in Haverhill dragged into a fourth day Thursday.

The union and the school committee are continuing negotiations on a new contract. The union said there is a tentative agreement on money, but there's still no agreement on student safety.

The union is violating a court order by continuing to strike. An Essex Superior Court judge ordered the Haverhill Education Association to pay a fine of $50,000 Wednesday, while the Massachusetts Teachers Association faces a $250,000 fine. If the strike continues, it will be an additional $10,000 per day.

Haverhill High School counselor Sarah Gauvin said both sides are exhausted.

"They were tired. We're tired too. The parents of our children that are at home, they're tired. Everybody is tired. We want to go back to work," she told WBZ-TV Thursday. "I have to hope that this ends today."

Students will have to make up the missed days at the end of the year or they could be taken from school vacations, depending on how long the strike lasts.