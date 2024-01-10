"I don't know what's going to happen": Flooding severely damages Haverhill Public Library

HAVERHILL - A snow storm followed by heavy rain has caused significant damage in Haverhill, where the public library was forced to close its doors due to flooding.

The community now concerned about what they call the cornerstone of their community.

"I remember coming here as a child with my mom," said Haverhill native and local teacher Deborah Henegan, who said she spends countless hours reading her favorite books at the Haverhill Public Library. "I love the classics, I love Agatha Christie."

But on Wednesday, Henegan was turned away after learning the library was closed due to flooding that damaged the ceiling, tiles and carpets and threatened to ruin books.

"You never want mold to develop because then you can't bring it back, really. People depend on the library," said Henegan.

Haverhill Public Library did release a statement on social media to their loyal community, writing, "Don't worry too much. The books and other materials have fared well," though it's unclear if all of them were saved.

"A lot of these books, the moisture is going to hit it and I don't know what's going to happen to them," said Haverhill resident Stephen Bartlett.

It's not just avid readers relying on the temporarily closed library but people who need it to simply warm up in the colder months.

"You come and read, just peace and quiet. Get out of the cold. I think it's helpful for everybody. Mother Nature, you can't mess with her," said Bartlett. "Hopefully, they can get this place fixed up pretty quick."

A small cleanup crew was on site Wednesday working to fix damages but it's unclear how long those repairs will take.

WBZ TV reached out to the library, DPW and city hall to ask how they will fund the repairs and what the timeline is for reopening but did not immediately hear back.