Watch CBS News
Local News

Man and woman found shot to death in Haverhill during well-being check

By Laura Haefeli

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

HAVERHILL - A man and woman were found dead in a Haverhill home after police went there on a well-being check.

The discovery was made at around 5:45 p.m. at a home on Broadway. The Essex County District Attorney's office said both of them had apparent gunshot wounds.

Their identities are not being released, pending family notification.

Police said there is no known risk to the public at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

First published on March 3, 2024 / 9:55 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.