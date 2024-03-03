Man and woman found shot to death in Haverhill during well-being check

HAVERHILL - A man and woman were found dead in a Haverhill home after police went there on a well-being check.

The discovery was made at around 5:45 p.m. at a home on Broadway. The Essex County District Attorney's office said both of them had apparent gunshot wounds.

Their identities are not being released, pending family notification.

Police said there is no known risk to the public at this time.

No other information was immediately available.