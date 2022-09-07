Haverhill man faces uphill battle after hit and run motorcycle crash

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV

HAVERHILL - A father of two is lucky to be alive after being struck by a car while riding his motorcycle. He faces an uphill battle physically and financially.

"I have two daughters, 13 and 6," said Corey Boyer. "They were definitely in the front of my mind during the whole ordeal."

The incident happened on July 3 at the intersection of Main Street and Kenosha Avenue in Haverhill. Boyer was passing through the intersection when another car turned into him.

"I remember the whole thing. I was fortunate enough not to hit my head on the way over," detailed Boyer.

Surveillance cameras caught the entire incident. Boyer comes flying over the hood after being struck. Later the driver of that car can be spotted running from the scene.

"Last I had heard, him and his family had left the country. That is unconfirmed, but I do know he has been tough to track down," continued Boyer.

He suffered a broken tibia, fractured hip, and had his foot reconstructed. He and his lawyer claim that driver is unlicensed and uninsured, however Haverhill Police have yet to confirm that. Boyer has uninsured driver coverage on his insurance; however, it will only cover a portion of his lofty medical bills. He still owes tens of thousands of dollars.

"Once my attorney found out that their insurance had lapsed, that was when I realized I had no compensation coming from them," laments Boyer.

He is expected to make a full recovery. Boyer and his lawyer are working through all avenues to try to collect more money, as well as through online fundraising websites.