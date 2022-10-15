Watch CBS News
Teachers in Haverhill, Malden School Districts vote to strike on Monday

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

HAVERHILL - Two Massachusetts communities are facing a teachers strike that can begin as early as Monday.

Teachers in Haverhill and Malden voted overwhelmingly Friday to go on strike. They say they want a new contract by the end of the weekend.

Teachers say the districts are failing students and they refuse to continue working without deals. Haverhill teachers say they have been without a contract for 100 days.

The Haverhill School Committee says the Labor Relations Board has mandated a mediation session Saturday morning.  

